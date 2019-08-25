Leuthold Group Has Upped Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $1.88 Million; Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised Its Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $3.45 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08 million, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 19.30M shares traded or 214.82% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 24/05/2018 – YourStory: ICICI Bank sets aside Rs 100 Cr for investing in startups, along with its internal innovation lab; 01/04/2018 – Gulf News Business: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 02/04/2018 – ICICI HASN’T GOTTEN COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 31/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): ICICI Bank to pay fine; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 12,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 8,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 815,826 shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

More important recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha”, Fool.com published: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 32,600 shares to 24,600 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 57,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,032 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 26,879 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 253,874 shares. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.42% or 4,310 shares. Ima Wealth reported 7,857 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.59% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 145,420 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Yorktown Mgmt Research owns 700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited owns 0.04% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 5,420 shares. The Alabama-based Buckingham Management Inc has invested 0.19% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 0.26% or 160,000 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 57 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsr.