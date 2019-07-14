Leuthold Group Has Upped Its Position in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by $1.86 Million; Shareholder Private Wealth Partners Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 9,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.63M shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host Quarterly MLP Closed-End Funds Conference Call; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Schwartz reportedly gave company an ultimatum for Blankfein’s job and lost; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B PER CCAR CYCLE; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Crypto Trader Schmidt to Lead Digital Assets; 27/03/2018 – TPG Credit Arm Chasing More Spotify-Like Deals With Goldman Hire; 24/05/2018 – Goldman’s Rising Stars Told to Chill; 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 21/03/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 16,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,529 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 52,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 2,000 shares worth $227,200.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Disney’s U.S. Subscribers Outnumber Netflix by 2024? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS survey shows healthy interest in Disney streaming product – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru Co holds 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,908 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 12,195 shares. Kempner Cap Inc has 33,620 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Churchill Corporation holds 0.27% or 91,057 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 0.74% or 7.25M shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 103,814 shares. Indiana Trust & Invest Mngmt invested 0.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Capital Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 4,616 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability owns 694,012 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 249,727 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company. Edgestream Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,023 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 919,391 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. M&R Cap Management Inc invested 3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenbrier Prns Capital Lc reported 1.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2,732 shares to 79,603 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 47,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,658 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,120 shares to 18,515 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,870 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Judgment Day Looms for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Traders Move In as Goldman Sachs Stock Tops 200-Day – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: STZ, C, UBER – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields Lc has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Zeke Advisors Limited Company holds 0.75% or 42,137 shares in its portfolio. 984,703 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Llc. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.51% or 6,100 shares. New York-based Chemung Canal Com has invested 0.86% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rudman Errol M reported 10,340 shares. 14,480 were accumulated by Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Inc. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51,991 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Regions Fincl Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.49% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, West Virginia-based fund reported 4,141 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 65,816 shares. Korea Inv Corporation invested in 382,808 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs holds 60,148 shares.