Leuthold Group Has Trimmed Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $4.07 Million; Facebook (FB) Stake Boosted by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 5.33M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS HOLDINGS IN FACEBOOK VALUED AT $931 MLN AS OF DEC. ’17; 09/04/2018 – MA URGES ZUCKERBERG TO TAKE FACEBOOK’S ISSUES SERIOUSLY; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”; 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 10/04/2018 – Sen Roger Wicker: Wicker Addresses Privacy Concerns With Facebook CEO; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 23/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook Non-Answers; 10/05/2018 – Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Election Strategy (Video)

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 31,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 80,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, down from 111,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $140.24. About 411,084 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 18,724 shares to 9,062 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 13,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,273 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gru Limited Com holds 1.26% or 200,166 shares. 219 were reported by Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy). 28,554 are owned by Cheviot Value Ltd Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.09% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Cypress Funds Limited Com reported 3.97% stake. Js Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 202,000 shares. Meridian Mgmt Company invested in 1.45% or 17,601 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,032 shares. Accredited Invsts has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northeast Inv Management owns 199,727 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.79% or 35,184 shares. Jefferies Group stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Creative Planning reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alps holds 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 32,622 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 1,696 shares to 29,224 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $857.68 million for 14.19 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Another trade for 33,670 shares valued at $4.72M was sold by STEELE JOHN M. Another trade for 8,368 shares valued at $1.17M was made by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. The insider Reiner Deborah M sold $72,639. Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896 worth of stock. Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million worth of stock.

