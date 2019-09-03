Leuthold Group Has Trimmed Its Visa (V) Position as Stock Rose; Bluefin Trading Upped Holding in Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) as Stock Price Rose

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 69,493 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 71,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 4.45M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 454.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 464,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 566,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 102,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 323,018 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16B for 31.33 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging (EMB) by 68,169 shares to 81,975 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 4,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.69% or 623,595 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And Tru holds 47,098 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Harris Limited Partnership has invested 1.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 71,660 are owned by Greystone Managed Invs. 22,579 were reported by Duncker Streett Company. Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1,650 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0.63% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17.78M shares. Girard Partners Ltd stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Villere St Denis J Co Ltd Liability Co invested 5.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crystal Rock Cap Management reported 3,144 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, a New York-based fund reported 31,391 shares. Btim accumulated 737,556 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,501 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 265,893 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Kessler Group Limited Liability Company holds 2.34% or 15,013 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 838,754 shares. Foundry Ltd Co accumulated 152,970 shares or 0.16% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 19,931 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 34,525 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 376,124 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 32,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 42,072 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ftb Advsrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 125 shares. Lyon Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.59% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 31,398 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,163 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc has invested 0.15% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Capstone Inv Limited reported 60,000 shares stake.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 360,594 shares to 52,206 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call) by 170,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,300 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL).