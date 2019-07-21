Leuthold Group Has Trimmed Its Universal Health Services (UHS) Position as Shares Declined; V F (VFC) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Lifted Holding

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,056 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 72,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 2.41 million shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 10,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, down from 82,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 489,917 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28,658 shares to 72,267 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 1,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54 million for 13.37 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 4,200 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 1.49 million shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.1% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 64,582 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 3,080 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Westport Asset Management Inc has 9.29% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 99,338 shares. United Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 97,941 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 23 shares. Argi Ser Lc has invested 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Mastrapasqua Asset stated it has 16,279 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 25,900 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers has 40,611 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated owns 2,400 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 39,326 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 87,452 shares. South State holds 0.14% or 15,455 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Inc has 0.62% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 74 are held by Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc. Icon Advisers Communication holds 0.34% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 38,500 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 892,700 shares. Weik, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,700 shares. 3,100 are held by Peoples Financial. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 17,100 shares. Blackrock holds 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 24.03M shares. Mufg Americas reported 36,658 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.40M shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. 8,894 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04M.