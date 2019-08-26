Leuthold Group Has Trimmed Holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) as Shares Rose; Harvey Capital Management Increases Holding in Home Depot (HD)

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 11,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $217.95. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 3,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 18,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 21,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 915,944 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,097 shares to 57,089 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 79,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.74 million for 6.10 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADS loyalty program exec departs as part of simplification drive – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Renren Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Twitter And Snapchat’s Cannabis Ads In Canada Could Face Legal Punishment – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: AMTD International, Inc. (HKIB) Prices 20.76M ADS IPO at $8.38/ADS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,834 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,146 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 78,971 shares. Van Den Berg Management I invested in 2.53% or 105,230 shares. Jabodon Pt has 1.65% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 11,202 shares. Moreover, Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Co has 0.89% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Shell Asset has 3,487 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking reported 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tru Co Of Vermont holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Ser owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 24,557 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Moreover, Johnson Fin Gru has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 22 shares. Nordea reported 19,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Allstate Corporation reported 4,946 shares.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares to 72,729 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,994 are held by Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc). 926,956 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New York-based Tirschwell And Loewy has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 2,005 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 37,310 shares. Baltimore accumulated 33,188 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Provident has invested 7.4% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zweig invested in 1.37% or 64,042 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv invested in 1.11% or 13,104 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 3.28M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 248,451 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.47% stake. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs, a Israel-based fund reported 334,570 shares. Rdl holds 2.09% or 15,880 shares.