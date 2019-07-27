Leuthold Group Has Lowered Its Target Corp. (TGT) Position by $405,680 as Stock Declined; Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holder Blue Edge Capital Decreased Its Position

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699.77M, down from 20,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO BANK ANALYST MIKE MAYO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 5,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 147,791 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86 million, down from 152,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 134,970 shares to 157,299 shares, valued at $16.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 58,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “eBay and Target Ramp Up the Bargains to Compete With Amazon Prime Day – International Business Times” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Target Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Target Reveals First Look at Huge Summer Savings for Target Deal Days – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target – This Retail Giant Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 45% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86M for 13.52 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 4,348 shares to 59,256 shares, valued at $7.30 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 7,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “8 Fresh Dividend Hikes That May Entice More Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Beyond Meat Will Not Save Blue Apron – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 82.22M shares. Provise Management Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 173,669 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability owns 2.84 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested in 2.97% or 8.91M shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 26,351 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta accumulated 0.14% or 22,423 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh holds 123,845 shares. Miller Investment Lp reported 37,763 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 74.40 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated owns 26,026 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 23,175 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.93% or 2.99M shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 144,520 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt Inc reported 151,700 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.78% or 117,273 shares.