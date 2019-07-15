Leuthold Group Has Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $3.73 Million; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $9.45 Million as Share Price Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 60.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 90,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,067 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 150,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 90,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 114,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 25.67M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,097 shares to 57,089 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 134,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Co owns 223,340 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Icm Asset Incorporated Wa owns 137,312 shares or 4.36% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability holds 34,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 0.06% or 2.59 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 629,130 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 3.72 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 11,881 shares. Addison Cap owns 8,001 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 3,233 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Company Of America. 831 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 7,505 shares. Bp Public holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 125,000 shares. 24,059 were reported by Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Limited Liability. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 920 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Ins has 115,290 shares. Aperio Grp Lc has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com invested in 0.35% or 9,504 shares. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 3.49 million shares. Blue Edge Ltd has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paloma Prtn stated it has 20,719 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Liability has 3,217 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt reported 1.78% stake. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt Inc invested in 2,200 shares. Fort Washington Oh has 1.12M shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc reported 128,544 shares. M Holdings Securities stated it has 74,301 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Davenport And Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10,778 are owned by Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Allstate reported 0.48% stake.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. $2.86M worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares to 194,180 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,015 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).