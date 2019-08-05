Leuthold Group Has Increased Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) by $349,376 as Share Value Rose; As Centurylink (CTL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.46 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 9.08M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 29,224 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 27,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $232.58. About 344,714 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Euro Tr by 24,746 shares to 79,144 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,138 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $338.01 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares to 153,120 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Management holds 0.2% or 60,082 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Harvest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Destination Wealth owns 225 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership has 0.39% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 221,813 shares. Freestone Holdg Ltd accumulated 10,815 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 0% or 14,972 shares. 957 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 47,154 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.66M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parkwood Limited Co reported 1.25% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 28,624 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 289,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 101,161 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 149,262 shares or 0% of the stock.