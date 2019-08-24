Leuthold Group Has Decreased Target Corp. (TGT) Stake By $405,680; Green Dot (GDOT)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Target Corp. (TGT) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 5,071 shares as Target Corp. (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 147,791 shares with $11.86M value, down from 152,862 last quarter. Target Corp. now has $52.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 7.96M shares traded or 41.62% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services

Green Dot Corp (GDOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 128 funds opened new or increased positions, while 117 trimmed and sold holdings in Green Dot Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 43.79 million shares, down from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Green Dot Corp in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 3 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 79 Increased: 75 New Position: 53.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -3.01% below currents $103.49 stock price. Target had 34 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10700 target. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Leuthold Group Llc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 4,589 shares to 12,973 valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) stake by 134,970 shares and now owns 157,299 shares. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.

Toscafund Asset Management Llp holds 11.9% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation for 155,010 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc owns 91,650 shares or 5.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 3.32% invested in the company for 17,789 shares. The New York-based Apis Capital Advisors Llc has invested 2.34% in the stock. Pembroke Management Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 254,400 shares.