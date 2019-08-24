Leuthold Group Has Decreased Micron Technology (MU) Position by $3.73 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Five9 (FIVN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lifted Position

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 90,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 23,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 114,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 86,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 247,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 160,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 321,527 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 26.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 19,112 shares. Hl Services Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 98,323 shares. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 219 shares. Regent Invest Management Limited Com invested 0.84% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 223,814 shares. Moreover, Edgestream Prtn Lp has 0.18% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 28,985 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 912 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs has 40,749 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 2.53% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 250,000 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 13,436 are owned by Bb&T. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 8,000 shares. First Republic Management Inc accumulated 33,917 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,589 shares to 12,973 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 159,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 88,363 shares to 63,343 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 23,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,417 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.