Leuthold Group Has Decreased Its Wal (WMT) Position; Brant Point Investment Management Has Decreased By $495,000 Its Yum Brands (YUM) Stake

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 7.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 62,967 shares with $6.29M value, down from 67,967 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $35.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $116.09. About 483,220 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Wal (WMT) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 3,385 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 102,621 shares with $10.01M value, down from 106,006 last quarter. Wal now has $317.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $111.1. About 2.91 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 07/03/2018 – TSYS REPORTS PACT WITH WALMART TO IMPLEMENT NEW PAYMENT; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 10/05/2018 – Walmart agrees to a $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: The deal with Walmart’s disturbing `funeral potatoes’; 02/04/2018 – Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Campaign Gives Communities a Seat at the Table for Hunger Relief; 10/04/2018 – WALMART,POSTMATES PACT IN CHARLOTTE NC, EXPANSION PLANNED; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS-STRONGLY OBJECTED MERGER OF TWO COMPANIES; WALMART WILL CREATE AN UNFAIR COMPETITION & UNEVEN LEVEL PLAYING FIELD

Among 8 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.22’s average target is -8.50% below currents $116.09 stock price. Yum! Brands had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. Argus Research maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.4% or 42,332 shares in its portfolio. 6,576 are owned by Palladium Prns Lc. Ameriprise invested 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va accumulated 3,079 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 2,156 were accumulated by Harvey Inv Co Limited Liability. Pacific Glob Mgmt has 2,831 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 86,644 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 95,787 shares. Beaumont Fincl Ltd Company invested in 2,449 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,179 shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt Inc holds 1,840 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 88,254 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 8,004 shares. Marshfield Assoc owns 453,457 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. 7,503 are owned by Whittier Communications Of Nevada Inc.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 37,100 shares to 202,975 valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pra Health Sciences Inc stake by 13,300 shares and now owns 48,981 shares. Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 6.47% above currents $111.1 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform”.