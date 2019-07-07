Leuthold Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by $381,091 as Market Valuation Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined While Adi Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.90 Million

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.94 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,882 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 62,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $183.64. About 1.95M shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.76M for 13.50 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,566 shares to 15,063 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. 1,692 shares were sold by JENNINGS KEVIN, worth $304,560.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 41 sales for $35.98 million activity. Shares for $1.49M were sold by Benioff Marc on Wednesday, January 23. 114 shares valued at $16,944 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 17. Shares for $124,269 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Shares for $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Weaver Amy E had sold 456 shares worth $68,011 on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings.