Leuthold Group Has Decreased By $394,800 Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding; QUOTEMEDIA (QMCI) Sellers Decreased By 55.56% Their Shorts

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Mastercard Inc. Cl A (MA) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,680 shares as Mastercard Inc. Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 48,967 shares with $11.53 million value, down from 50,647 last quarter. Mastercard Inc. Cl A now has $280.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $276.02. About 990,397 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

QUOTEMEDIA INC (OTCMKTS:QMCI) had a decrease of 55.56% in short interest. QMCI’s SI was 2,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 55.56% from 4,500 shares previously. With 16,100 avg volume, 0 days are for QUOTEMEDIA INC (OTCMKTS:QMCI)’s short sellers to cover QMCI’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.0106 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1894. About 28,000 shares traded. QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 1.31% above currents $276.02 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $31200 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,414 are owned by Greystone Managed Incorporated. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Homrich Berg has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cookson Peirce And Co Incorporated accumulated 18,006 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 6,116 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.52% or 246,985 shares. Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 28,954 shares. Highlander Capital, New Jersey-based fund reported 300 shares. Johnson Grp accumulated 2,727 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 245,681 shares. Fagan Associates Incorporated invested in 34,507 shares or 3.48% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9.23 million shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.12% or 99,991 shares. Saturna Cap Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Leuthold Group Llc increased Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) stake by 4,587 shares to 53,064 valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 58,017 shares and now owns 181,464 shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was raised too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $4.22 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, August 2. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public firms worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.14 million. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. It has a 31.57 P/E ratio. The firm also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development.

