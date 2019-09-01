Leuthold Group Has Boosted Stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by $1.86 Million; Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined While Yhb Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 16,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 69,529 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 52,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: AMGN to Buy CELG’s Otezla, ALXN’s Soliris Gets EC Nod & More – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News for Aug 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Big Is Celgene’s Latest Good News? – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,687 shares to 28,803 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 677,206 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 717,768 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 3.10 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Intersect Capital Lc owns 2,777 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 693,419 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. American Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 29,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Ashfield Prtn Ltd has 0.46% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 239,952 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory holds 0.01% or 485 shares. Gladius Limited Partnership owns 1,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 27,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Mgmt Nj has invested 0.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox owns 1.09M shares. Madison Investment Inc accumulated 41,497 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Argi Investment Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 23,518 are held by Smithfield Trust. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2,103 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riggs Asset Managment reported 28,123 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,195 shares. Community & Investment Communications stated it has 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ulysses Management Ltd Llc stated it has 234,500 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Co invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lafayette Investments reported 45,805 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Lincoln Cap Lc holds 4.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 88,123 shares. Willow Creek Wealth holds 7,145 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,500 shares.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 48,654 shares to 59,999 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,179 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST).