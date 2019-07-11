Leuthold Group Decreased Its Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Holding as Market Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Beaumont Financial Partners Has Cut by $340,935 Its Position

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,882 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, down from 62,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $182.76. About 415,730 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 700,548 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nushares Etf Tr by 99,089 shares to 691,708 shares, valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 108,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Invest Mgmt reported 7,883 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.9% or 13,292 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 12.17 million shares. Riverhead Ltd holds 0.31% or 39,874 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has 60,530 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department reported 0.52% stake. Intrust National Bank Na stated it has 12,354 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Management reported 21,550 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance invested in 1.22M shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,000 shares. Montecito Bancshares And reported 3,913 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Limited invested in 497,272 shares. Orleans Cap Corp La reported 3.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn owns 10,035 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kwmg Limited Liability Company has 15,014 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.04% or 31,919 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,870 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 107,896 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability has invested 1.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada accumulated 0.04% or 2,794 shares. 1,211 are owned by Bryn Mawr Company. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc stated it has 73,594 shares. 3,967 were reported by Srb Corporation. Tru Advisors reported 2,315 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 1,331 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Alps holds 0.01% or 6,237 shares in its portfolio. E&G LP reported 0.4% stake.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,097 shares to 57,089 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $512.92M for 13.44 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. 2,050 shares were sold by Heckart Christine, worth $354,616 on Friday, February 1.