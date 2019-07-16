Leuthold Group Boosted Holding in Centene Corp. (CNC); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trimmed by $1.18 Million Its Position

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 93.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 79,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,476 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 85,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 4.02M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.66 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Trust Short S&P500 by 157,220 shares to 264,648 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) by 33,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,428 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

