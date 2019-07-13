Leuthold Group Boosted By $1.31 Million Its Biogen (BIIB) Position; Taylor Asset Management Decreased By $1.63 Million Its Allstate (ALL) Holding

Leuthold Group Llc increased Biogen Inc. (BIIB) stake by 58.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc acquired 5,566 shares as Biogen Inc. (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 15,063 shares with $3.56M value, up from 9,497 last quarter. Biogen Inc. now has $44.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 7.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 17,300 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 221,382 shares with $20.85 million value, down from 238,682 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $34.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $103.91. About 955,802 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 101,763 shares to 207,615 valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) stake by 3,161 shares and now owns 18,804 shares. First Data Corporation Class A was reduced too.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Biogen (BIIB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MED, EPAM, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & reported 11,261 shares stake. Raymond James Fin Ser has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 33,593 shares. Monetary Management Gru has invested 0.24% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 23,763 shares stake. 390,972 are held by Barclays Pcl. Edge Wealth invested in 250 shares. 903 are held by Argent Trust. Ghp Inv Advsr has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hillsdale Invest Management reported 1,415 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 6,982 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd reported 0.28% stake. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 2,814 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tortoise Llc holds 0% or 48 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc owns 5,376 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Lc, New York-based fund reported 45,280 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by H.C. Wainwright. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $346 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Piper Jaffray downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Friday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21M worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) ROE Of 26%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 34,679 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Incorporated holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 315,334 shares. Blackrock invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.31% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) reported 81,286 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has 29,375 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability owns 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 7 shares. Rr Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 942,700 shares. Btc Cap Management reported 64,856 shares. Cutter Co Brokerage holds 0.12% or 4,437 shares. Covington Capital stated it has 543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Davenport & holds 443,922 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 26,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate had 15 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $11000 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse downgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Thursday, July 11. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $9400 target. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10600 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Monday, July 1 report.