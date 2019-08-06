Leucadia National Upped Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Share Price Rose; Strategic Advisors Raised U S Bancorp Del New (USB) Stake by $316,800 as Valuation Rose

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (USB) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 22,504 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 15,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 2.81 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.32. About 1.67M shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Welch Grp Lc reported 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 297,520 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 459,252 shares. Somerset Tru accumulated 617 shares. Fil owns 1.21M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 6,595 were accumulated by Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 139,240 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0.01% or 5,112 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,661 shares. Wellington Shields Management Lc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Assetmark invested in 0% or 44 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Balyasny Asset Lc has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,238 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 3,423 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 57,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,897 shares, and cut its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI).

