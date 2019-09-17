Leucadia National Upped Its Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stake; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Biltmore Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 52,835 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 23,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 308,066 shares. 17,601 were reported by American Int Gru Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.03% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 178,324 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 49,524 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 73,860 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

