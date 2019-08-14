Leucadia National Trimmed Its Evertec (EVTC) Position by $463,239; Stock Price Rose; Adelante Capital Management Upped Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stake by $18.35 Million

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 17,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 34,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 51,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 104,047 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 181,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 729,058 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.00M, up from 547,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $103.4. About 473,819 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,722 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Td Asset Management stated it has 191,800 shares. Cap Fund Management invested in 0% or 7,100 shares. Advisory Research, Illinois-based fund reported 46,409 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 562,884 shares. Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 112,674 shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 326,789 shares stake. 30,637 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 28,142 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management owns 405,800 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. 140,157 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 378,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 98,900 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 165,357 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 40,976 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). American Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 192,607 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,327 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 3,484 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 241,743 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Comm Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) by 169,284 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $62.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) by 53,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,470 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

