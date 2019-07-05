Leucadia National Trimmed Its Concho Res (CXO) Stake by $6.31 Million; Stock Price Declined; Newell Brands (NWL) Holding Maintained by Sasco Capital Inc

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 57,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 93,897 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, down from 151,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $98.8. About 773,013 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 2.37M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO ABSORB A 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN FULL YEAR NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Value LP Has 3.8% Stake in Newell; 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video); 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands in Amendment to Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement With the Icahn Group; 04/05/2018 – Newell expands divestiture plan, to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $223,020 activity.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CXO’s profit will be $186.56M for 26.56 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 310,343 shares to 957,882 shares, valued at $25.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Ind (NYSE:HBI) by 1.59M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).