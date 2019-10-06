Leucadia National Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Has Increased by $19.18 Million as Stock Value Declined; Post Hldgs (POST) Stake Increased by Freshford Capital Management Llc

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.03. About 702,191 shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 200,587 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Et Al owns 601,907 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 100 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 47,071 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co has 4,475 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 79,800 shares. Numerixs Inv reported 100 shares stake. Moreover, Tci Wealth Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Pettee Investors holds 0.49% or 7,355 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 58,820 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.08% or 35,557 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 197,739 shares. 53,762 were accumulated by Natixis Limited Partnership. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 1,514 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 14,198 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

