Leucadia National Stake in Conocophillips (COP) Raised as Stock Declined; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $23.88 Million as Stock Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 6.24M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 80.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 115,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 27,239 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, down from 142,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 2.97M shares traded or 2.79% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.61 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Limited Liability Corp holds 0.94% or 39,009 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 7,140 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fiera stated it has 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hartline Inv reported 4,561 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv owns 9,869 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service has 498 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Smith Salley accumulated 1,682 shares. Biondo Inv Limited Liability has invested 1.48% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Burgundy Asset Management owns 580,889 shares. Barometer reported 45,535 shares. Goelzer Mgmt Inc reported 6,702 shares stake. Andra Ap reported 15,600 shares stake.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11,770 shares to 21,518 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 127,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 398,300 shares to 700 shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.