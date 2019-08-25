Leucadia National Lowered Holding in Bio Techne (TECH) by $722,502; Textron (TXT) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $3.30 Million

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 3,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 5,050 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 8,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $187.62. About 213,213 shares traded or 40.44% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (TXT) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 66,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 1,035 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52,000, down from 67,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Textron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 1.48 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 16/04/2018 – Textron Inc expected to post earnings of 48 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 19/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 10,795 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,905 shares stake. Veritable LP accumulated 12,803 shares. Valley Advisers Inc owns 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 155 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.16% or 346,168 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.12% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Riverhead Mgmt Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 177,190 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 42,600 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 4,109 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited reported 31,900 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Korea Investment reported 318,393 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 40,247 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.04% or 16,448 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 4,933 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14,125 shares to 135,925 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp. (Call) (NYSE:WHR) by 39,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.90 million for 12.52 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

