Leucadia National Lowered Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding By $9.08 Million; Marlowe Partners LP Boosted By $7.27 Million Its Cyrusone (CONE) Position

Leucadia National Corp decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 49.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Leucadia National Corp holds 86,022 shares with $9.37 million value, down from 170,062 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $16.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $98.29. About 1.53M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59

Marlowe Partners Lp increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 165.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marlowe Partners Lp acquired 127,569 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Marlowe Partners Lp holds 204,743 shares with $11.82 million value, up from 77,174 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $8.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.44. About 798,504 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity. Stice Travis D. bought $399,968 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 1.91M shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Texas-based Rr Ltd Co has invested 0.69% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). D E Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 8,637 shares. Exchange Cap holds 20,342 shares. Hartford Mgmt accumulated 16,662 shares. 131,674 are held by Chevy Chase Trust Hldg. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 343,640 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The New York-based Kings Point Capital has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Raymond James Finance Advisors owns 39,962 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Global Investors, California-based fund reported 12.92 million shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.11% or 129,457 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation has 31,416 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.61% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First State Bank Of Omaha invested in 30,040 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund stated it has 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Among 6 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $17100 highest and $12400 lowest target. $148.71’s average target is 51.30% above currents $98.29 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 17 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Friday, September 20. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $16800 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.51M for 13.07 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock has $78.5000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is -8.15% below currents $77.44 stock price. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited stated it has 61 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 84,689 shares. 38,011 are owned by Honeywell. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 76,807 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hodges Mgmt Inc owns 0.72% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 114,719 shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 8,683 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 7,329 shares. Pinebridge LP has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 8,694 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.03% stake. 449,663 are held by Citadel Advsr Lc. Thornburg Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Bokf Na reported 4,130 shares.

