Leucadia National Lifted Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $4.21 Million; Epizyme (EPZM) Market Valuation Declined While Opaleye Management Has Increased by $2.88 Million Its Position

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.08M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 405,437 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Great Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.67% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Co invested in 101,959 shares or 0% of the stock. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 13,691 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 41,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 6,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 1.77M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Consonance Cap Mngmt LP reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Rock Springs Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.75 million shares. Citigroup reported 17,736 shares. Redmile Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company accumulated 7.69 million shares or 2.81% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 65,752 shares. Amer Grp reported 37,992 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 237,500 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc by 270,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru owns 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 18,911 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 394,254 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives reported 4 shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cibc World holds 0.07% or 88,507 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 19,223 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 5,837 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc stated it has 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hightower Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,616 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 10,783 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Llc. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 7,964 shares. Westwood Group Inc holds 102,086 shares. Polaris Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 24,070 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 6,000 shares.

