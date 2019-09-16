Leucadia National Lifted Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Position by $19.18 Million; Share Value Declined; Shelton Capital Management Raised Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $398,598; Valuation Declined

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 1139.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 4,662 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, up from 376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89B market cap company. The stock increased 6.05% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 4.48M shares traded or 21.97% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 65,291 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 62,616 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 682,306 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 434 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 41,525 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Heartland Advisors owns 400,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Tower Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 26,951 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Ameriprise Fin has 135,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Grp Incorporated Inc holds 17,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Birch Run Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 435,527 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Energ Opportunities Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,300 shares or 5.42% of the stock. D L Carlson Invest holds 26,106 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. 44,996 are held by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 102 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 7,904 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.48% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mutual Of America invested 0.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc holds 50,408 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And invested in 3,110 shares. Tru Advsr, Indiana-based fund reported 4,065 shares. 2,646 were accumulated by Two Sigma Lc. Pictet North America Advsr Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,707 shares. Northside Management Ltd reported 547,380 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc accumulated 39,350 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $21.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.