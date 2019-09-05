Leucadia National Increases Position in Hess (HES); Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holder Prudential Financial Has Cut Stake by $3.71 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 1.41 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 185,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.78 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 1.07 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 17,157 shares to 34,217 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 217,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,600 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 17,860 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $28.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 58,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Wideopenwest Inc.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.60M for 11.23 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.