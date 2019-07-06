Leucadia National Increases Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG); Vestor Capital Has Lifted Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 18,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,715 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 50,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 1.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.27M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 12,109 shares to 21,748 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,293 shares, and cut its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “India’s cautious budget puts onus on central bank to spur growth – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can the Crude Slump Dent Oil Production Volumes in America? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sum Up The Parts: SPHB Could Be Worth $49 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,186 shares. Ent Service reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,533 were reported by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability. Rr Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 54,000 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Caymus Cap Limited Partnership has 6.25% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Alabama-based Leavell Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Rampart Invest holds 1,386 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cutter & Communications Brokerage Inc has 0.41% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Oakworth Incorporated has 11,509 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Encompass Advisors Limited Liability holds 5.11% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 675,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 142 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,225 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 911,253 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated. Arosa Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 167,918 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.22% stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar stated it has 9,708 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 37,553 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 804,275 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Westfield Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% or 451,001 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 268,170 shares. Btc Capital reported 57,797 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Co owns 0.82% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 26,384 shares. 43,083 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth. Vestor Cap Ltd Co has 1.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Barometer Mgmt Incorporated holds 180,250 shares. Albert D Mason reported 1.36% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).