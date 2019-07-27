Leucadia National Increased Position in Hess (HES); Vgi Partners Pty LTD Decreased Its Wd (WDFC) Stake by $393,263

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $181.16. About 78,367 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.)

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 2.63M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 1.24M were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.08M shares. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 375 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 0.01% or 4,442 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 66,089 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 49,522 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 242 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 4,612 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Kbc Group Nv owns 34,013 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 214,860 shares.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 13,697 shares to 27,248 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,895 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. $8.87 million worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were sold by HESS JOHN B. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by Quigley James H. on Wednesday, March 6. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S, worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $964,278 were sold by Lynch Richard D. on Thursday, February 7.

