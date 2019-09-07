Leucadia National Increased Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $4.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cacti Asset Management Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Has Lifted by $5.49 Million as Valuation Declined

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.49 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was made by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 9,894 shares to 31,549 shares, valued at $135.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 13,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,248 shares, and cut its stake in Ttec Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd owns 76,450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.17% or 284,930 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Finance Llc stated it has 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Natl Pension holds 130,873 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Mellon has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 186 shares. Gideon Cap Inc reported 0.16% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.78% or 110,000 shares. Zwj Counsel stated it has 2,254 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Management reported 644 shares. Hartford Inv reported 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bokf Na reported 8,265 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 142 shares. Peconic Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,515 shares.

