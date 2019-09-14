Leucadia National Holds Stake in Conocophillips (COP); Putnam Investments Lowered Its Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $2.80 Million as Valuation Rose

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 34,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 131,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57M, down from 166,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 1.58 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 6.37M shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 339,169 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $466.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 13,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

