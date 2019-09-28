Leucadia National Holds Stake in Conocophillips (COP); Penobscot Investment Management Company Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Increased as Market Value Rose

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 22,004 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, up from 20,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.09 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 44,030 shares to 49,867 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.