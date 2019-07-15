Leucadia National Holding In Diamondback Energy (FANG) Was Lifted; Equitec Specialists Has Upped Its Stake in Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) by $1.11 Million as Stock Value Declined

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 159,699 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 53.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 13/03/2018 HC2 Broadcasting Appoints Industry Veterans Kurt Hanson and Louis Libin to Lead Growth; 14/03/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Louis Libin Managing Director of Strategy; 15/03/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS FY18 AJD EBITA OF $60 MLN- $65 MLN FOR DBM GLOBAL; 16/05/2018 – HC2 Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 02/05/2018 – HC2 Announces Pansend Life Sciences Portfolio Company BeneVir Biopharm to be Acquired by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for up to $1.04; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 M Senior Secured Notes; 08/05/2018 – HC2 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 575,948 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $119,276 activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $25,056 was made by Sena Michael J. on Friday, March 15. $15,086 worth of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) was bought by Ferraro Joseph Anthony on Friday, March 15. Shares for $53,460 were bought by FALCONE PHILIP on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.63, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold HCHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 5.28% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 623,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). 8,300 are held by Strs Ohio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 31,705 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 20,534 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 28,858 shares or 0% of the stock. Caprock Inc has invested 0.05% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 14,279 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 20,115 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 136,766 shares stake. Gabelli And Advisers holds 37,100 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 111,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Mittleman Brothers Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 2.95 million shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 5.50 million shares to 3.33M shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co by 6,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63,716 shares to 34,895 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 11,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,020 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

