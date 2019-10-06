Leucadia National Holding in Conocophillips (COP) Has Boosted by $4.33 Million; Dana Investment Advisors Trimmed Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $10.35 Million; Share Price Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 70.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 127,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 52,344 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29M, down from 180,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 1.32 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 5.17 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Limited owns 4,904 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 0.03% or 1,430 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Homrich & Berg accumulated 5,775 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.96% or 74,128 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel accumulated 3,762 shares. United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.16% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Viking Fund Management has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1.26 million were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 11,100 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Financial Bank has invested 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.4% stake. 37,294 were reported by Pinnacle Prtnrs. Heritage Investors stated it has 221,524 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. M&R Mngmt Inc owns 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 8,950 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State holds 0.07% or 7,915 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 229,632 are held by Amp Cap Ltd. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated owns 652,803 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Orrstown Fincl holds 0.01% or 104 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.46% or 84,986 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Llc invested in 0.13% or 19,655 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 951 shares. Globeflex Cap LP invested in 0.06% or 3,669 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Equity has invested 0.5% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ameritas Prtn reported 8,311 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 45 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.2% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $423.78M for 25.79 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,636 shares to 51,023 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 18,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

