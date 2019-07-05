Leucadia National Has Upped Its Position in Hess (HES) as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 1.86M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $23.66 million activity. 5,172 shares were sold by RIELLY JOHN P, worth $276,185. CHASE RODNEY F had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. The insider Turner Michael R sold 7,107 shares worth $394,012. HESS JOHN B sold $12.10 million worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, March 6 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63,716 shares to 34,895 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 6,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,135 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 34,013 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc holds 14,350 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Llc reported 255,662 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 236 shares. 1St Source Bankshares holds 4,257 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ftb Inc holds 0.02% or 5,012 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 26,141 shares. 363 are held by Washington Tru Financial Bank. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 3,582 shares. Whittier owns 209,439 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 17,936 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 13.60M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & has 211,969 shares. Wilen Invest accumulated 10,011 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Associates reported 612,641 shares. 70,805 were reported by Tradition Cap Mngmt Lc. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.05% or 19,090 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc has 53,375 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 6.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 36,228 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 949,578 shares. 3G Capital Prtnrs Lp has invested 12.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Virginia-based Security National Trust has invested 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willingdon Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 217,589 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,864 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 6,665 shares. Hoplite Lp holds 2.39% or 169,377 shares. Hall Kathryn A accumulated 0.28% or 5,861 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,219 shares to 40 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 13,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,148 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR).