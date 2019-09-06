Leucadia National Has Upped Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $4.21 Million; Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Upped Position by $7.92 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $96.23. About 464,942 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 1.24M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity. Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 78,532 shares to 46,690 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 54,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,506 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.