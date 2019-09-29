Leucadia National Has Trimmed Stake in Hess (HES) by $7.87 Million as Market Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Upped Its Holding

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.13M shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.