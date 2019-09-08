Leucadia National Has Trimmed Its Bio Techne (TECH) Position by $722,502 as Valuation Rose; Paragon Capital Management Raised Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Position by $556,884

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 17,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 104,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 5.87M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 3,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 5,050 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 8,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $188.18. About 167,902 shares traded or 8.70% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.71M for 52.86 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 76,236 shares to 3,432 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,809 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).