Leucadia National Has Lowered Stake in Freeport (FCX) by $2.61 Million as Stock Declined; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Share Value Rose, Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Upped Stake

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 67.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 217,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 104,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 322,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 16.21 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct); 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 1757% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 384,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,795 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01 million, up from 21,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.14. About 12.10 million shares traded or 154.62% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 221,600 shares to 301,400 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 472,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. West W Gilbert sold $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Friday, February 8. BLAKE FRANCIS S also bought $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $160.74M for 25.25 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.