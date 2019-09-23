Leucadia National Has Lowered Its Position in Hess (HES) by $7.87 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Cim Investment Mangement Has Increased Stake by $599,445

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 338,183 shares traded. HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 112.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,558 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 3,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $165.96. About 669,312 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU

Analysts await HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by HeS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.02% in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 36,351 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.04% in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Intl owns 1.40M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). 6,897 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc reported 0.05% stake. Whittier Tru Commerce reported 214,897 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 18,630 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc has 0% invested in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 208 shares. Moreover, Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd has 0.59% invested in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 255,000 shares. Overbrook Management accumulated 0.08% or 6,050 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% stake. Johnson Gp owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Freestone Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,500 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,257 shares to 2,576 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rite Aid Corp by 225,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,548 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benedict Financial Advsrs owns 8,618 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Nuance Investments Ltd reported 373,493 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 82,208 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Johnson Fin Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 6,827 shares. Markel Corporation stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 1.88% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 138,592 were reported by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Limited holds 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,658 shares. 91,967 are owned by Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Taurus Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 12,823 shares. Philadelphia Trust Comm reported 37,373 shares.