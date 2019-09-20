Leucadia National Has Lowered Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $9.08 Million; Stock Price Rose; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Boosted Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Stake by $948,640

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 86,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, down from 170,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $97.64. About 364,984 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 44.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 23,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 76,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 52,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 218,753 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Company has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,617 shares. American Interest Grp holds 0.03% or 63,497 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited accumulated 0.11% or 25,881 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cooperman Leon G accumulated 200,000 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Alyeska Inv Gru Lp invested in 376,101 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested in 13,850 shares. American Fincl Bank reported 11,261 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 40,408 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co owns 1,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 310,021 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 0.03% or 247,422 shares. Thomas White Int Limited invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $303.66 million for 12.98 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.37 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Company reported 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 267 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 6,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 6,948 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc has 6,494 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru invested in 0.01% or 164,100 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Ct has invested 2.74% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.4% or 538,006 shares in its portfolio. 6.56M were reported by Fiduciary Management Wi. Aperio Group Lc reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.54% or 64,900 shares. 830,442 were reported by Nordea Mngmt. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.21% or 3.39 million shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7,425 shares to 8,576 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 14,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,986 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).