Leucadia National Has Lowered By $1.69 Million Its Dish Network (DISH) Position; EXPLOR RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES CA (EXSFF) Shorts Up By 59.47%

Leucadia National Corp decreased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 56.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leucadia National Corp sold 54,473 shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Leucadia National Corp holds 41,506 shares with $1.32M value, down from 95,979 last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $14.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 1.93 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL

EXPLOR RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:EXSFF) had an increase of 59.47% in short interest. EXSFF’s SI was 84,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 59.47% from 52,800 shares previously. With 51,000 avg volume, 2 days are for EXPLOR RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:EXSFF)’s short sellers to cover EXSFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.11% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.024. About 131,000 shares traded or 626.24% up from the average. Explor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXSFF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dish Network had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of DISH in report on Monday, July 29 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc invested in 34,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 718,670 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 327,199 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 12,870 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 236,601 shares. 44,111 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Kbc Nv has 0.08% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Blair William Commerce Il holds 22,119 shares. 8,993 were reported by Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company. Kentucky Retirement System owns 10,032 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 4,380 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 784 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd reported 15,665 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.38 million activity. 500,005 shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W, worth $15.72 million on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $306,700 was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.

Explor Resources Inc., a junior gold and base metals mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $4.32 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and base metal properties in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Timmins Porcupine West Gold Project consisting of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented mining claims covering a total of 3,200 hectares located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp.