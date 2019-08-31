Leucadia National Has Lifted Stake in Hess (HES); Evercore Wealth Management Boosted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 2.01M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 57,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 367,939 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.17M, up from 310,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.11 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 215,669 shares to 24,290 shares, valued at $145,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by Quigley James H. on Wednesday, March 6. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by CHASE RODNEY F. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. 442 shares were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar, worth $25,079.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 26,139 shares to 301,647 shares, valued at $28.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 6,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,454 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.