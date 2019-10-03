Leucadia National Has Lifted Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $4.33 Million; Stock Price Declined; International Speedway (ISCA) Stock Price Rose While Paradice Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 2.79 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 632,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.22M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 221,790 shares traded or 41.25% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 398,300 shares to 700 shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 38,165 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 1.17M shares. Hexavest reported 0.36% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Arosa Limited Partnership has 4.78% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 496,698 shares. Ellington Gru Limited Co invested 0.43% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt reported 15,120 shares stake. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 7,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5,260 were reported by Dubuque National Bank And Tru Co. 17,936 are held by Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Washington-based Harbour Inv Lc has invested 0.82% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hightower Trust Service Lta accumulated 0.14% or 18,306 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.56 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1,600 shares. National Bank Of The West has 10,352 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp has invested 0.5% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buying Exxon Stock Is an Income Play Now, a Growth Name Later – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: In Case The Abqaiq Rally Reverses – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Low Dividend Yield Is A Deal-Breaker – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “International Speedway Corporation Announces Officer Resignation Nasdaq:ISCA – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) on Behalf of International Speedway Shareholders and Encourages International Speedway Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NASCAR Makes Offer to Acquire International Speedway Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: International Speedway Corporation Acquired By NASCAR Holdings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.