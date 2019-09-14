Leucadia National Has Increased Its Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) by $19.18 Million; Chemical Bank Trimmed Holding in Masco (MAS) by $729,105

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 18,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 7,927 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $311,000, down from 26,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 2.04 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 242,625 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 99,228 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,166 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Kennedy Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 746,916 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Aqr Capital Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 37,170 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 18,277 shares. Amer Group holds 17,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 1.67 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 18,273 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 35,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 5,790 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Financial Lc reported 22,546 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Sun Life has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 272,682 shares or 0% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 5,087 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Co Nj accumulated 10,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 496,414 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada Incorporated holds 200 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 0.03% or 80,411 shares. Iowa Bank has 0.79% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 45,316 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Inc reported 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Howe & Rusling accumulated 34 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,583 shares to 22,360 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (IVOO) by 2,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Communication Service (VOX).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.51 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.