Leucadia National Has Increased Its Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stake by $19.18 Million; Beck Capital Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $444,619 as Stock Price Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 242,625 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 61,877 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, down from 65,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clough Prns Ltd Partnership reported 5.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Firm Inc invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Eagle Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altfest L J holds 52,031 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 310,584 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Llc has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Night Owl Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 174,547 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 59.91M shares. 3G Cap Prtn LP invested 11.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd holds 309,625 shares or 18.99% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.77M shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company has 6.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Capital Partners holds 2.36% or 39,677 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt invested in 51,492 shares or 2.19% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

