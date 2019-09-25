Leucadia National Has Increased Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $4.33 Million; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Stake in Maximus (MMS) Lifted by $1.29 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 352,725 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.59 million, up from 334,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 332,516 shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $59.3. About 8.72 million shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 97,375 shares to 704,605 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 87,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,665 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY).