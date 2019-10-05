Leucadia National Has Increased Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $4.33 Million; Share Price Declined; Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Rose While Oakmont Cut Its Holding

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 5.12M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 50,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 249,576 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.40M, down from 300,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.99M shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Co holds 0.16% or 31,946 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,183 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,377 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Limited reported 3,364 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca accumulated 10,180 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research holds 0.13% or 142,315 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0.45% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 575,096 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 10,289 shares in its portfolio. Community Financial Bank Na accumulated 1,195 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 4,900 are owned by Numerixs Inv. 13,222 were accumulated by Princeton Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,433 were reported by Wagner Bowman. Scholtz & Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $786.37 million for 17.00 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49M and $658.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

